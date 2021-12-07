GACL becomes the first company to get BIS licence for Ortho Phosphoric Acid

VADODARA, India, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited has become the first company to get The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licence for its product, Ortho Phosphoric Acid. The government has made it mandatory to get Ortho Phosphoric Acid BIS certified. GACL has bagged the IS-798:2020 certification for the same. Phosphoric Acid has an important role in diverse applications in pre-metal treatment, sugar refining, wastewater treatment, soaps and detergents, edible oil refining, pharmaceuticals and speciality chemicals. BIS certification ensures product quality as it adopts a holistic approach for the implementation of quality compliance and provides standards for all manufacturers. It also helps the manufacturer earn the trust of clients as a BIS certified Phosphoric Acid ensures certain standards for the manufacturing. GACL manufactures Phosphoric Acid of min. 85% purity of international quality with mercury-free HCL as raw material in its own plant. The organisation has a production capacity of 80 Metric Tonnes/Day of 85% concentrated technical grade Phosphoric Acid. About GACL Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) was established in the year 1973 in Vadodara, Gujarat to manufacture Caustic Soda and allied products. Promoted by the Government of Gujarat, by harping on cutting edge technology, groundbreaking research and development and through strategic diversification, GACL has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of caustic soda with around 12% share in domestic caustic soda market. From an initial capacity of 37,425 TPA caustic soda, the organization has enhanced its capacity to 4,30,000 TPA and the facilities are spread over 2 complexes at Vadodara and Dahej. From its two facilities, GACL now offers 36 products. GACL is also the first state promoted enterprise to adopt renewable wind energy to fuel its progress. The Organisation has a current total installed Wind Power capacity of 171.45 MW and 35 MW Solar Power Project for its captive use, which caters more than 25% of energy requirements.

