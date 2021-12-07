Tax2win offers free self tax filing platform ahead of the tax filing deadline for FY2020-21

• Enables the users to file tax return online in five simple steps under four minutes • Tax-filers can file their ITR themselves, for free, digitally MUMBAI, India, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the tax filing deadline of December 31, only a little over three weeks away, Tax2Win is thrilled to offer its self-tax filing platform to all tax filers. It will allow customers to file tax returns for FY 2020-21, free of cost. Tax2win enables the users to file their taxes in just five simple steps under four minutes.

Tax2win has introduced a number of improvements to enhance the experience of salaried individuals, professionals, freelancers and businesses, alike. This platform is in accordance with the new income tax portal, enabling an end-to-end tax filing functionality. Right from uploading form 16 instantly to getting a comparison of the old vs new regimes, tax filers get all the added benefits on the platform.

By providing user-friendly, quick and convenient tax filing interface, Tax2win encourages the users to file income tax early in order to accelerate the process of getting the refund. The users can also e-verify their ITR instantly on the platform, compute their income and have the ITR V directly sent to their email id.

Abhishek Soni, Co-founder and CEO, Tax2win.in said, ''We are delighted to integrate our tax filing platform with the new income tax portal in accordance to their guidelines. Our self tax-filing platform will offer customized ITR filing experience to each taxpayer by automating the entire process. Tax filing has always been a complex domain as the process is cumbersome right from the start, where the individual has to choose a tax-filing form up until the process of getting the refund. Tax2win offers an intuitive journey to the taxpayers of India by providing a simplified tax filing process and enabling users to file it themselves, digitally.'' About Tax2Win Tax2Win (https://tax2win.in/), an authorised income tax department intermediary, has been at the forefront of India's move to digital tax filing, allowing taxpayers to file their tax returns for free, using an easy-to-use platform. It is a subsidiary of Fisdom, India's leading digital wealth management company that offers solutions for investments, savings, and protection.

Over the years, Tax2Win has partnered with institutions such as SBI (YONO), ICICI (iDirect), IndusInd Bank as well as G2C platforms, like CSC, e-Mitra, and Sahaj, to provide tax filing services to taxpayers in India.

The platform also offers paid tax filing services by allowing individuals to hire a personal e-CA for accurate and efficient tax filing assistance. Tax2Win offers a variety of tools such as the tax optimiser, tax planner, tax planning for NRIs, refund status tracker, and others that are designed to make the tax-filing process easier, quicker and hassle-free.

