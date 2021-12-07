FS Shringla reaches Dhaka on 2-day official visit

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to meet the country's top leadership and review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two neighbours, a day after Bangladesh and India celebrated 'Maitri Diwas'.

Shringla was received by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen upon arrival at the airport in the capital. The foreign secretary is scheduled to call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday, besides scheduled meetings with his counterpart and call on with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Shringla is also expected to meet the Road Transport and Bridges Minister and ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

The visit to Bangladesh will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, said an Indian External Affairs Ministry statement.

The visit will also help prepare the ground for the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17, it added.

India and Bangladesh observed 'Maitri Diwas' on Monday, marking India recognising the newly-formed country of Bangladesh in 1971. The day was celebrated across 18 countries.

