ICICI Bank has partnered with Flipkart to offer instant and completely digital overdraft (OD) facility of up to Rs 25 lakh to individual sellers and businesses registered on the e-commerce platform. Enabled by API integration, the partnership helps Flipkart sellers avail an OD from the second largest private sector bank instantly and the entire process from filing the application to sanctioning and finally to disbursement is entirely digital, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Customers of any bank can avail of the OD facility from ICICI Bank if they are registered as sellers with Flipkart.

* * * * Shriram City Union raises Rs 300 cr via Northern Arc Shriram City Union Finance has raised Rs 300 crore through a market-linked debenture issue which was executed through the Northern Arc platform.

The proceeds from the 30-months tenured issuance which was subscribed by multiple capital market investors, will be utilised for onlending such as vehicle finance, consumer finance, MSME finance and gold finance.

* * * * Buvanesh Tharashankar is new president, CFO of Jana SFB Jana Small Finance Bank has appointed Buvanesh Tharashankar as its president and chief financial officer.

A Citibank veteran of 26 years, Tharashankar has worked across a wide spectrum of roles within the finance function in multiple geographies.

* * * * Edutech startup Lernern secures $1 m from Elea, others Lernern, an edutech startup providing apprenticeship, upskilling and further education opportunities to bluecollar workers, has raised USD1 million in seed funding from impact investor Elea, and also angel round from OOB Ventures of Singapore, seed investor Kunal Solanki, an ex-investment banker.

The Elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization is a Swiss philanthropic impact investor. The startup said the funds will be deployed to develop its technology platform, content and cementing strong relationships with the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)