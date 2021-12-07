Vani.Coach eyes USD 15 mn revenue run rate by FY23

Vani.Coach, which helps enterprises enhance their employees' communication fitness, aims to expand its annual revenue run rate (ARR) to USD 15 million (about Rs 112 crore) by FY23, driven by strong demand in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and banking and financial services.

The company, which counts companies such as L&T, Lupin, CEAT, Cipla, Reckitt Benckiser and Kotak Mahindra Bank among its clients, also plans to raise USD 2 million to fund its growth plans.

''We already have about 2,000 active users currently, and are looking to sign up about 18,000-20,000 people by the end of March 2022. Next year, we are aiming at 1.5 lakh users and 1.5 million users by 2025,” Vani.Coach co-founder and CEO Ashish Jha told PTI.

Jha said the pandemic was a big impetus to push the company's digital model.

''Earlier organisations would say there are 30 people we want to train, rest we will see later. Now they say, I have a workforce of 2,000 people, and I need to coach everybody. The communication problems the enterprises face have become more pronounced with people working remotely and conversations happening remotely,” Jha said.

He added that the company is witnessing strong demand for its offerings from sectors like pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and banking and financial services.

''We are looking at closing FY22 with USD 1.6 million (revenue), and expect to see a strong ramp-up in the coming years. We are confident of our ARR touching USD 15 million by FY23,'' Jha said. Vani.Coach started operations about six months back. It offers a 'tech plus human' mobile application. Once downloaded, each employee/user is assigned a human coach, who through a one-on-one interaction evaluates the user and sets a goal and roadmap for him/her.

''Vani.Coach is not an app that teaches English, we help bridge the communication gaps...there is a lot of practising involved...If we are coaching a director from a large enterprise, of course, the person does not have to be told how to put sentences together. We will help him understand who the audience was, was the intended message conveyed, it's more of a practical application model that makes Vani.Coach work,” Jha said.

He said Vani's training content is personalised based on each user's industry and personal goals and that the aim of Vani.Coach is to solve business problems by helping organisations upskill their employees.

''Once these goals are set, the employee practises on a daily basis and then submits recordings of these sessions. The coach monitors the progress every week, analyses recordings and gives feedback. The experience is highly curated for individuals,” he added.

Jha noted that the company has raised about USD 2,00,000 from mostly friends and family, and is now in discussions with various VCs to raise seed capital. “We are looking at raising about USD 2 million. This would be invested in go-to-market plans as well as on the product so that we can take it to mid-sized business and educational institutions, and work on the AI component to help us scale up much faster,” he stated. Vani.Coach currently has about 200 coaches – with one coach capable of handling about 100-120 trainees. The company is looking at scaling this to 20,000 in the next three years. Vani.Coach works on a gig-work model, and coaches on its platform are paid based on the number of interactions.

