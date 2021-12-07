Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, fertiliser plant in UP's Gorakhpur

07-12-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a major fertilizer plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

The other project he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

The newly built fertilizer plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, officials said.

Similarly, the regional medical research center set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added.

The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

The inauguration of the three big projects comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

