PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, fertiliser plant in UP's Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a major fertilizer plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

The other project he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

The newly built fertilizer plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, officials said.

Similarly, the regional medical research center set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added.

The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

The inauguration of the three big projects comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)