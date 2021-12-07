Zimbabwe central bank keeps main policy rate at 60%

Zimbabwe's central bank maintained its main policy rate at 60%, citing macroeconomic stability, governor John Mangudya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Although year-on-year inflation has come down from more than 800% in July last year, it remains above 50%, which has forced the central bank to keep rates higher.

Also Read: Zimbabwe detects case of Omicron variant in country

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)