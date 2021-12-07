Austria's unvaccinated will remain in lockdown next week, chancellor says
The unvaccinated will remain in lockdown when Austria's general lockdown lifts on Sunday, new Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Tuesday, the day after he took office.
It was no longer a question of whether the general lockdown would end on Sunday as planned but how, and consultations on that would take place on Wednesday, Nehammer told a news conference.
