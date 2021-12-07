Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling programme in India

Microsoft on Tuesday launched a cybersecurity skilling programme that aims to skill over one lakh learners by 2022 as part of efforts to address the skills gap and empower India's workforce for a career in digital security.

The programme is designed to give learners hands-on experience in the fundamentals of security, compliance, and identity, a statement said.

Microsoft will conduct these courses along with its strategic consortium of partners including Cloudthat, Koenig, RPS, and Synergetics Learning, it added.

The course modules are designed to support all levels of learners, regardless of where they are in their cybersecurity journey.

"Trust and security are at the heart of who we are as a company, and we work closely with governments, civil society, and organisations across the world to help them stay secure. Investing in cybersecurity skilling and preparing the next generation of security leaders is a big part of that effort,'' Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said.

He added that Microsoft is deeply committed to democratise skilling for all and this programme is a strong step in making cybersecurity skilling accessible and affordable for all.

Microsoft has introduced four new security, compliance, and identity certifications, of which the accredited certification for fundamentals will be offered at zero-cost for any individual who attends the associated training through this initiative, the statement said.

Additionally, in collaboration with its partners, Microsoft, offers learners deeply discounted offers on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications to drive deep skills for addressing cybersecurity challenges, it added.

This partnership is an extension of Microsoft's global skilling initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills. Over 3 million people have been skilled in India through this initiative.

Microsoft is working closely with the government, industry, and civil society partners on several skilling initiatives on digital skilling initiatives.

