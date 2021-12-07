Left Menu

Ather Energy inaugurates 2nd outlet in Gujarat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy inaugurated on Tuesday its new retail outlet at Vesu (Surat), its second such facility in the state and 25th in the country.

The latest showroom at Surat aims to educate customers about every aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that go into the making of each Ather scooter, the company said.

The company also said it has installed two fast-charging points, Ather Grid at Surat, and plans to add 8-10 more to strengthen the charging network and make the transition to electric scooters stress-free and convenient.

Ather Energy has expanded its retail footprint across key cities in India and is currently present in 21 cities with 25 retail stores. The company has already outlined its plans to expand to 100 cities with 150 Experience Centres by March 2023.

''The response from Gujarat has been phenomenal since the opening of our Ahmedabad experience center in January," said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy.

