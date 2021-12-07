Tanla to provide solutions to secure, encrypt international messaging traffic on VIL network

Tanla and Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced a pact under which Tanla will provide solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for international messaging traffic on the telco's network.

Announcing the alliance, the companies in a joint statement said that India’s international messaging market (messages originating outside India and terminating in India) is estimated to be Rs 3,500 crore annually.

''This partnership centred on Wisely - a cloud-based platform co-developed with Microsoft, is set to lead the global enterprise market in digital interactions and is expected to go-live in Q4 21-22,'' the statement said.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms said the partnership with Vodafone Idea powered by Wisely platform, is a significant step forward to lead the global digital interactions space.

''I am confident this partnership will help expand our global footprint by addressing the needs of global enterprises not just in India but across the world,'' Reddy said.

`Vi Business' is focussed on providing technology-based solutions to enterprises enabling digital transformation, productivity and efficiency enhancement, said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Vodafone Idea.

''We look forward to building on our partnership and ensuring we are ahead of the curve in the business communication space,'' Nevatia added.

Tanla, headquartered in Hyderabad is a provider of `Communication Platform as a Service'.

