Euro zone bond yields bounce off lows on Omicron relief

Euro zone bond yields bounced off recent lows as reassuring news on the likely severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant helped lift sentiment in markets around the world. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide and pushed yields lower across major government bond markets, health officials in South Africa and the United States said cases have not been severe.

Reports in South Africa said those infected with Omicron there had only shown mild symptoms and the top U.S. infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, told CNN "it does not look like there's a great degree of severity" so far. Asian stocks rose sharply on the news, while oil rebounded by nearly 5%, another factor that put upward pressure on yields.

Euro zone government bond yields rose across the board, with Germany's 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for the bloc, up 1.5 basis points (bps) at -0.373% at 0835 GMT, rising off a three-month low hit on Monday. Other euro zone bond yields, such as those of France and Italy, were 1-3 bps higher on the day.,

But analysts said the move could be short-lived. "Good news relating to the severity of Omicron should be taken with a pinch of salt. Faster transmission could offset the benefits of milder symptoms," researchers at ING said in a note. "More broadly, it is still early days, even if markets are starting to display Omicron fatigue."

This was a sentiment echoed by several other analysts, some of whom pointed towards the fact that yields are still a good way off recent highs, with the German 10-year yield still 30 bps below its October peak. In addition to the news around Omicron, some European Central Bank officials have been talking of how persistent inflation is proving, keeping investors guessing about the bank's future policy plans.

Euro zone inflation in 2022 will probably exceed the ECB's projection of 1.7% and stay above the central bank's target of 2% for the entire year, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said. A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations was at 1.8987% on Tuesday, off its recent lows of 1.8048%.

Elsewhere, data showed that the euro zone economy expanded 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period and 3.9% year-on-year as the economy continued to recover from the deep pandemic-induced recession in 2020. However, a survey in Germany showed that investor sentiment deteriorated in December as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing clouded the growth outlook for Europe's largest economy.

