Left Menu

HMSI launches Activa125 Premium Edition at Rs 78,725

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Tuesday said it has launched the Activa125 Premium Edition in the country with price starting at Rs 78,725 ex-showroom Delhi.The two trims of the scooter are tagged at Rs 78,725 and Rs 82,280 respectively.Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:08 IST
HMSI launches Activa125 Premium Edition at Rs 78,725
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched the Activa125 Premium Edition in the country with price starting at Rs 78,725 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two trims of the scooter are tagged at Rs 78,725 and Rs 82,280 respectively.

''Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal,'' HMSI Managing Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said Activa has catered to the diverse needs of two wheeler customers across the country.

''With the launch of Activa125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and color schemes,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021