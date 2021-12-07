Japan to provide $2.8 bln worth of aid for better nutrition -PM Kishida

Japan will provide aid worth more than $2.8 billion in next three years aimed at combatting malnutrition exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told an online summit on nutrition for growth on Tuesday.

Addressing the event hosted by Japan and participated in by more than 80 countries and agencies, Kishida said his country planned to give 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to countries in Africa, where vaccination rates remain low.

