Left Menu

SpiceJet says Madras High Court has stayed its earlier order of winding up the airline

In a filing to BSE, the budget carrier said the Madras High Court had on Monday issued an order of winding up SpiceJet and appointment of official liquidator in a case filed by Credit Suisse claiming non-payment of USD 24.01 million dues to engine maintenance services firm SRT Technics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:44 IST
SpiceJet says Madras High Court has stayed its earlier order of winding up the airline
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has stayed its earlier order of winding up SpiceJet and the airline will soon initiate ''appropriate remedial steps including preferring an appeal'' against the order before a higher bench, the company said on Tuesday. In a filing to BSE, the budget carrier said the Madras High Court had on Monday issued an order of ''winding up SpiceJet and appointment of official liquidator'' in a case filed by Credit Suisse claiming non-payment of USD 24.01 million dues to engine maintenance services firm SRT Technics. ''The Madras HC despite holding that SRT did not have a valid authorization from DGCA to carry out engine maintenance during the currency of the agreement rejected the company's defense and ordered winding up of the company and directed the official liquidator to take over the assets of the company,'' SpiceJet noted.

However, on the same day, the Madras High Court issued another order wherein it stayed its previous order and gave SpiceJet ''a period of three weeks, subject to the condition that the company deposits the amount equivalent to USD 5 million within a period of two weeks.'' ''The Company is examining the order and shall initiate appropriate remedial steps including preferring an appeal before the appellate jurisdiction within the time frame allowed by the Madras High Court,'' SpiceJet noted. The carrier further said it has a good case on merits and was hopeful of having a favorable outcome in the appeal. SpiceJet reported a net loss of Rs 934.8 crore and Rs 998.3 crore in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively. It had reported a net loss of Rs 729 crore for the quarter ending June 2021 as its flight operations were affected due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021