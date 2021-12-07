Left Menu

EU paves way for cheaper internet, bicycles, solar panels

European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to change EU rules so that they can cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services linked to fighting climate change, health protection and making the EU more ready for the digital age.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:58 IST
EU paves way for cheaper internet, bicycles, solar panels
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to change EU rules so that they can cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services linked to fighting climate change, health protection and making the EU more ready for the digital age. At the same time they agreed to phase out by 2030 some of the existing lower VAT rates on fossil fuels or other goods that add to greenhouse gas emissions, to help the 27-nation bloc reach its target of not emitting any CO2, in net terms, by 2050.

The EU's standard minimum VAT rate on all goods and services is 15%, except for a list of exemptions where the reduced VAT rate must be at least 5%. Actual tax rates applied vary between EU countries and between products. Some countries have also agreed special rates for specific products. The ministers also agreed that reduced VAT rates and exemptions for chemical fertilizers and chemical pesticides would remain in place until January 1, 2032, to give small-scale farmers more time to adapt.

The deal will allow governments to apply lower VAT rates on products and services making the economy more fit for the digital age, like internet access and live streaming of cultural and sports events. Wary of the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministers agreed to add to the list of goods enjoying lower VAT rates health protective equipment like face masks and other medical gear and items considered essential for the disabled.

Lower VAT will also be possible on products linked to fighting climate change like bicycles, green heating systems and solar panels installed in private homes and public buildings. The lower rates will become possible once the European Parliament is consulted on the agreement which could take until March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021