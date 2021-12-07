Naxals torch road construction equipment in MP's Balaghat district

Striking for the second time in a week, naxals burnt a cement concrete mixer and tractor engaged in road construction work in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, and announced a `Bandh' to protest the recent encounter in Gadchiroli, police said on Tuesday.

About 20 naxals were involved in the incident of arson which took place on Monday evening at village Bodaljhola under Hatta Police Station's jurisdiction, said Durgesh Armo, Sub Divisional Officer of Police. Earlier, on the intervening night of December 3 and 4, naxals had set fire to a road roller near Korka village in the district.

Naxals on Monday evening also left behind pamphlets calling for a Bandh (shut-down) in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on December 10 in protest of the encounter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

A search operation was on to nab them, the police officer said.

The pamphlets mentioned the death of 26 rebels, including senior Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde, in the police encounter on November 13.

The Balaghat district shares borders with both Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said the MP government has been constructing a 300 km-long road network in tribal-dominated areas but naxals were trying to hinder the work. Contractors and labourers carrying out road construction work will get full police protection, he added.

