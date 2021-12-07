Jewelegance Ushers in Wedding Season with New Range of Diamond Collection

December 7: Jewelegance, one of India’s most trusted online jewellery stores, has launched an exquisite collection of diamond jewellery to sparkle the prevailing wedding season. The fresh collection is inspired by the classical Indian culture that holds a rich heritage of diamonds in conjugal ceremonies. Having been a forerunner in jewellery innovation, jewelegance is touted to personify wedding ceremonies with its fresh collection of diamond jewellery that represents traditions enrobed in precious moments.

Add to more, the latest diamond jewellery fest presents with it an unmissable surprise on making charges at just Rs.399 per gram. From elegant necklaces, rings, bracelets to an array of several other diamond-encrusted jewellery, every piece at Jewelegance meets excellent standards of precision, colour, cut and carat. The said range of diamond jewellery is available in 18k and 14k variations. With the highest quality of (VVS FG) standards, the new diamond collection at Jewelegance promises timeless magnificence intricately crafted into some rare pieces of diamonds that surely can glam up precious moments in one’s life and that too, for a lifetime! There are more than 11000 jewelry designs available on Jewelegance where one can order their choicest jewellery at one go, without any hassle. What’s more, it offers O% interest on installment schemes, thereby reassuring patrons of cordial bond that can last as long as diamonds do. Jewelegance also offers a lifetime buy-back option so that customers can buy at their disposal without any stress. Talking about diamond jewellery Mr. Dhruval Shah, Founder of Jewelegance said, “Diamond is a precious stone which has been crowing Indian culture for over centuries. It is a sign of power, prosperity and purity. Diamond makes a fashion statement in its own right that not only embellishes beauty but also adds value to one’s relentless glamour. While every woman aspires to a piece of diamond jewellery in her trousseau, Jewelegance is privileged to offer a glimmering tribute to femininity who is made to don a diamond. Jewelegance, hence, in a desperate bid to honour the legacy and sparkle of the prevailing wedding season, introduced the limited-edition diamond jewellery at family-friendly values that won’t make anyone break their bank to own timeless pieces of diamonds.” While wedding season is at its peak these days, it marks an important occasion for hundreds of thousands of people to own their preferred jewellery. Buying jewellery can be a tedious as well as time-consuming activity, however at Jewelegance one can order any jewellery of their choice at the click of a button. Jewelegance is taking the world of jewellery to the next level whilst preserving total customer satisfaction and their continued trust on the online platform of jewellery buying on the Jewelegance website, which is very handy, easy to order with zero-domestic shipping charges and easy return policy. “We aspire every woman should wear diamonds on their special day as they’re special beings themselves. Since diamonds are branded costlier, generally, people hesitate buying one. We carefully thought of this, and that’s why we launched this special collection as it is not only affordable in the best range but also offers zero interest charges on installment mode. Besides, we also convince people to own some precious pieces of diamonds as a spectacular gift for their loved ones with the help of our convenient buying options, “added Mr. Shah. With quality commitment, unequalled safety measures and recurrent innovations in jewellery fashion, Jewelegance is synonymous with trust, precision and unsurpassed purity. The brand houses only certified products with BIS hallmarks.

