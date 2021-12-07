Left Menu

Maha: Postal services affected in Aurangabad-Jalna region due to MSRTC strike

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:47 IST
Maha: Postal services affected in Aurangabad-Jalna region due to MSRTC strike
  • Country:
  • India

Ongoing strike of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees is hampering postal services in Jalna and Aurangabad districts, a senior India Post official said here on Tuesday.

The strike, which has crippled the state-run bus service for more than a month, has forced the postal department to make its own arrangements for transportation, he told PTI.

''Distribution of around two thousand parcels per day has been affected, though we have made alternative arrangements,'' the official said.

''There are twenty sub-post offices in Jalna and Aurangabad where we can not reach with articles (dispatched by post) every day due to transportation issues. We are shipping parcels every alternate day to these locations,'' he said.

As MSRTC buses are not available, transportation costs have increased, but ''we are trying our level best to keep the service uninterrupted,'' the official said.

Thousands of MSRTC employees are on strike since October 28 for the demand of merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the Maharashtra government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

