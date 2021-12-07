U.S. trade deficit narrows sharply in October

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in October as exports soared, potentially setting up trade to contribute to economic growth this quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade gap plunged 17.6% to $67.1 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $66.8 billion deficit. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)