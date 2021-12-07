"Explore business opportunities in Gujarat; attend VGGS-2022"; minister to investors from Karnataka

Gujarat Minister Jitubhai Vaghani on Tuesday urged investors from Karnataka to invest in his state as he asked them to attend the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2022', which he said presented a unique business opportunity.

''Karnataka is home to leading IT firms and over 2,000 IT firms, including Startups. Gujarat is also revamping its Startup Innovation Policy and IT and ITeS Policy to encourage and support the existing and forthcoming IT firms to expand their business in the State which is home to leading Startups mentorship institutes including iHub, iCreate and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDI),'' Vaghani, who holds the Education, Science and Technology portfolio, said during a roadshow in the city. He was here to invite investors to take part in the forthcoming 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on January 10 at Gandhinagar.

Dignitaries from India and abroad, ministers from the Government of India, global and Indian business heads, and thought leaders will attend the event, the minister said.

He added that the Gujarat Government is keen on scaling up investments in the next generation infrastructure, energy and digital networks, emerging technologies, financial technologies (fintech), Startups and innovation, electric vehicles, Research and Development, knowledge exchange, exports, tourism, and financial services.

