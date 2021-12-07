Maha: Medical officer of health centre with low vaccination rate suspended

A medical officer serving in rural parts of Aurangabad in Maharashtra was suspended by the district collector on Tuesday for three months after she was not found at her workplace, a primary health centre which has been recording a low vaccination rate against coronavirus, an official said.

District collector Sunil Chavan issued the suspension order of Dr Chitra Burhade, who is attached to the health centre at Siddhanth Wadgaon.

According to the order, directions have been given by the state government to officials to undertake aggressive coronavirus vaccination drives, especially at locations where the inoculation percentage is low.

In spite of these directions, the medical officer of Siddhanath Wadgaon, Burhade, was not found to be on duty at the health centre when a check was carried out, it said.

The order also said the medical officer didn't follow the instructions related to vaccination.

''The suspension will last for a period of three months. Burhade is one of the officers against whom action was recommended. We are insisting that medical officers and gram sevaks stay at their respective headquarters,'' Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatane told reporters.

The percentage of residents who have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under Siddhanath Wadgaon's jurisdiction is 69 per cent as compared to 76 per cent for the district, the order said.

The percentage of the second dose at the health centre is 19 as compared to 30 in the district, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)