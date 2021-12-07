Left Menu

Sensex jumps 886 points; metal, auto, banking stocks rally

Indian stock markets bounced bank on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex surging 886 points on broad-based buying support in line with the surge in global equities. The rally in the stock markets made investors richer by Rs.3 lakh crore.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:25 IST
Sensex jumps 886 points; metal, auto, banking stocks rally
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ani Indian stock markets bounced bank on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex surging 886 points on broad-based buying support in line with the surge in global equities. The rally in the stock markets made investors richer by Rs.3 lakh crore.

The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 57,633.65 points on Tuesday, 886.51 points or 1.56 per cent higher than its previous day close of 56,747.14 points. Taking cues from the global markets the benchmark Sensex opened at a bullish note at 57,125.98 points and touched a high of 57,905.63 points in the intra-day trade. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 1.56 per cent or 264.45 points higher at 17,176.70 points.

There was broad-based buying support. Twenty-nine out of the 30 firms that are part of the Sensex closed in the positive. Tata Steel surged 3.63 per cent. Axis Bank soared 3.6 per cent to Rs.687.20. ICICI Bank climbed 3.46 per cent to Rs.734.65. Among the stocks that are part of the Sensex, only Asian Paints closed marginally lower at Rs.3031.30. The Indian equities witnessed strong buying support after two consecutive sessions of the slump. The benchmark Sensex had slipped 1,714 points or 2.9 per cent in the last two sessions.

Bourses across the world have witnessed volatile sessions in the past week due to the rising concern over the impact of Omicron, a new strain of Coronavirus, on the economy. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) action on policy rates is likely to have a significant impact on the Indian equities markets on Wednesday. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on December 8 to decide on key policy rates that impact liquidity in the market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021