Singareni Collieries Ltd SCCL posted a growth of 3.09 per cent by producing 5.61 MT and captive blocks registered a growth of 39.68 per cent at 8.43 MT of coal.Total coal production up to November this fiscal stood at 353.40 million ton compared to 334.47 MT during the previous year and 330.23 MT during the financial year 2020, it said.At the same time, power sector despatch logged a growth of 25.60 per cent to 60.29 MT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:27 IST
India's coal output at 67.84 MT in Nov
India's coal production increased by 10.35 per cent to 67.84 million tonnes (MT) in the month of November.

The country's coal output stood at 61.47 MT in November 2019, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Out of the total production during November, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 7.60 per cent by producing 53.80 MT. Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) posted a growth of 3.09 per cent by producing 5.61 MT and captive blocks registered a growth of 39.68 per cent at 8.43 MT of coal.

''Total coal production up to November this fiscal stood at 353.40 million ton compared to 334.47 MT during the previous year and 330.23 MT during the financial year 2020,'' it said.

At the same time, power sector despatch logged a growth of 25.60 per cent to 60.29 MT. Coal-based power generation during the month stood at 75,620 MU, up 8.56 per cent in comparison to November 2019.

Out of the top 35 mines for coal production, nine mines produced more than 100 per cent while another 10 mines produced more than 80 per cent but less than 100 per cent during November, as per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal.

