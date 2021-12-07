Belgium: EIB signs a €20m loan with miDiagnostics to support R&D activities

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €20 million loan agreement with Belgian diagnostics company miDiagnostics, to support its research and development activities targeting infectious diseases, and in particular the scale-up of its new rapid COVID-19 PCR test. The EIB financing is supported by the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility window under the EU's InnovFin – EU finance for innovators programme, backed by the European Union's research and innovation programme Horizon 2020, which guarantees EIB loans for highly innovative projects.

In the context of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, miDiagnostics adapted its R&D and product development plans towards the development of a rapid PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, aimed at providing PCR accuracy whilst being just as fast as rapid antigen tests. Tests in the field, specifically at Brussels Airport, started last month.

Urbain Vandeurzen, Chairman of the Board at miDiagnostics, said: "We are extremely pleased with the €20 million support from the EIB. This will help the company roll out its first ultrafast COVID-19 product, with a launch planned for spring next year. This loan will be employed to scale-up the process and to ensure that miDiagnostics can have a significant impact on the management and surveillance of this pandemic and potential future pandemics."

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: "The European Commission has been at the forefront of supporting research and innovation and coordinating European and global research efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic. To fight the disease we need vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tools. Today, we are extending our support to miDiagnostics in their efforts towards the development of a rapid PCR test for Sars-CoV-2."

"I think everybody wants to put the COVID-19 times behind us as quickly as we can," said EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters. "But to do that, we need a number of measures and tools that allow authorities to quickly and accurately identify infections to limit the overall infection rates. The system developed by miDiagnostics can be an important part of that puzzle and, just like the vaccine research and development that we have financially supported, the EIB is proud to get behind the company."