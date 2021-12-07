Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
Saudi Arabia and Oman on Tuesday opened the first direct land crossing between the two Gulf neighbours, they said in a joint statement.
"The two sides welcomed ... the opening of the 725km Omani-Saudi road, which will contribute to the smooth movement of citizens of the two countries and the integration of supply chains," the statement said.
