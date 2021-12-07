Left Menu

US STOCKS-Big Tech, chipmakers power Nasdaq as Omicron worries subside

The CBOE volatility index, too, eased from a 10-month high hit last week, when fears around the new virus strain and the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments rattled investors. "With yesterday's rally, investors are starting to get their minds around the fact that the Fed is likely tapering for the right reasons," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:50 IST
US STOCKS-Big Tech, chipmakers power Nasdaq as Omicron worries subside
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The Nasdaq rallied more than 2% on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public. Investors cheered the chip giant's decision to list Mobileye in the United States in mid-2022, sending its shares 5.0% higher. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index surged 3.5%, bouncing off a near one-month low hit in the previous session.

Ten of 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with the information technology sector, which houses companies like Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com and Apple Inc, gaining 2.5%. Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Monday as optimistic comments from a top U.S. official about Omicron encouraged investors. The CBOE volatility index, too, eased from a 10-month high hit last week, when fears around the new virus strain and the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments rattled investors.

"With yesterday's rally, investors are starting to get their minds around the fact that the Fed is likely tapering for the right reasons," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "And the second thing is that there's been a diminishing economic impact of every new variant of the coronavirus since the pandemic began."

High-flying growth names including Nvidia and Tesla were battered in recent days as investors rotated into sectors like energy, banks on expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy quicker to curb surging inflation. U.S. bank executives raised concerns about the impact of a sustained period of higher inflation, adding to pressure on the Fed to accelerate plans to slow down the pace of its asset purchases.

Other mega-cap tech stocks Google-owner Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon gained between 1.9% and 2.1%, helping the Nasdaq outperform its peers. Tesla Inc added 3.4% after dropping into bear market territory, or 20% off its record high close, on an intraday basis on Monday.

At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 439.49 points, or 1.25%, at 35,666.52, the S&P 500 was up 78.04 points, or 1.70%, at 4,669.71, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 361.97 points, or 2.38%, at 15,587.12. Shares of Vir Biotechnology jumped 3.9% after British drugmaker GSK said an antibody-based COVID-19 therapy it is developing with Vir is effective against all mutations of the Omicron variant.

Travel shares continued the momentum, with the S&P 1500 Airlines and the S&P 1500 Hotels, Restaurant and Leisure indexes rising 1.7% and 2.2% respectively. American Airlines added 2.4% after the carrier announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker.

Merck & Co fell 1.9% as Guggenheim downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" after the drugmaker paused enrollment in two late-stage clinical trials testing its experimental drug for treatment and prevention of HIV-1. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 8.59-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 6.42-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 17 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021