Belarus to ban some Western food imports as part of countersanctions
The Belarusian government said on Tuesday it would ban some food imports from Western countries that imposed sanctions against it as a retaliatory measure.
The move comes a day after Minsk said it would retaliate to sanctions on its aviation industry with similar measures against air carriers from the European Union and Britain.
