Left Menu

PSBs recovered over Rs 4.18 lakh cr related to frauds, defaults in last 3 fiscals: Minister

Public sector banks recovered over Rs 4.18 lakh crore in the last three financial years from incidents pertaining to frauds and defaults, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Enabled by these measures, SCBs scheduled commercial banks recovered an amount of Rs 4,18,435 crore over the last three financial years, Karad said in the upper house of Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:58 IST
PSBs recovered over Rs 4.18 lakh cr related to frauds, defaults in last 3 fiscals: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector banks recovered over Rs 4.18 lakh crore in the last three financial years from incidents pertaining to frauds and defaults, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Also, the amount related to frauds of Rs 1 lakh and above has declined over the period. The government has taken comprehensive steps to tackle defaults and to effect recovery from defaulters, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. Karad said the government has also taken additional measures to deter fraudsters and defaulters, such as enactment of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act under which there is a provision to attach the properties of a fugitive economic offender, as well as disentitlement of the offender from defending any civil claim. Also, the heads of public sector banks (PSBs) have been empowered to take action against such people as well as to obtain a certified copy of the passport of promoters or directors of companies availing loans of over Rs 50 crore. Enabled by these measures, SCBs (scheduled commercial banks) recovered an amount of Rs 4,18,435 crore over the last three financial years, Karad said in the upper house of Parliament. ''As per Reserve Bank of India data, amount involved in frauds of Rs 1 lakh and above, as reported by SCBs and select financial institutions, based on the date of occurrence, has declined from Rs 40,264 crore in the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 28,245 crore in 2019-20 and further to Rs 11,486 crore in 2020-21,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021