Maha signs biz agreements worth Rs 5,051 cr,hopeful of creating 9,000 jobs

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed MoUs worth around Rs 5,051 crore with 12 companies with state industries minister Subhash Desai claiming that the agreements will generate over 9,000 jobs.

Desai said Maharashtra has attracted total investments of Rs 1.88 lakh crore under its 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' initiative and succeeded in generating more than 3.34 lakh jobs, as per an official statement.

The MoUs will encourage sectors such as information technology, space research, biofuel, steel, electric vehicle and ethanol productions, food processing and others in Maharashtra, the statement said. It said the MoUs will help achieve all-round industrial growth in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)