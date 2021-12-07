Left Menu

George Everest's House in Mussorie dedicated after renovation

The restoration work of the building was started on January 18, 2019.The restoration work of Everest House and its surrounding area was done with the funding of Asian Development Bank under Uttarakhand Tourism Infrastructure Development Investment Programme at a cost of Rs 23.69 crore.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 22:38 IST
George Everest's House in Mussorie dedicated after renovation
  • Country:
  • India

Sir George Everest's house in Mussorie in Uttarakhand was opened to public on Tuesday after its renovation.

Mount Everest is named after Surveyor George Everest, who had measured the exact height of the world's highest mountain peak.

After inaugurating the historic house at Hathipaon in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that it would be known as a major tourist centre of the state and tourists from all over the world would visit it in large numbers.

Maharaj said that seeing the dilapidated condition of Everest House, he had resolved to erect it again in its old form, which was completed on Tuesday. The restoration work of the building was started on January 18, 2019.

The restoration work of Everest House and its surrounding area was done with the funding of Asian Development Bank under Uttarakhand Tourism Infrastructure Development Investment Programme at a cost of Rs 23.69 crore. Most of the work has been completed while the remaining work will also be completed soon.

In order to maintain the original appearance of the house, it was renovated with the help of a special paste made using lime, fenugreek, urad dal and water among other things, instead of cement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021