Bihar govt depts submit challans worth Rs 7,213 cr without sanction orders: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said various departments of the Bihar government submitted vouchers and challans amounting to Rs 7,213.26 crore to the competent authority without sanction orders.

The CAG has observed that major issues, which have been noticed during the checking of vouchers, are ''non-attachment of sanction orders or running bills or sub-vouchers''. ''All vouchers and challans were not rectified till the finalisation of accounts of the year 2019-20”, it said in a report, which was recently tabled in the assembly. ''Office of the Pr. Accountant General (PAG) has so far made objection to 22,857 vouchers amounting to Rs 7,149.67 crore and 316 challans amounting to Rs 63.59 crore,'' it said. Notably, the Bihar government has implemented the Comprehensive Financial Management System from April 2019, with a view to automate lifecycle of financial activities and replace the legacy systems. The observation of the auditor came after the implementation of the CFMS.

The CAG further said treasury accounts along with e-vouchers, scanned copies of sub-vouchers, challans and other supporting documents are required to be submitted to the office of the PAG. Financial rules envisage that no money should be drawn from government treasury unless it is required for immediate disbursement, it said.

