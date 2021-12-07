Left Menu

Bihar govt depts submit challans worth Rs 7,213 cr without sanction orders: CAG

The observation of the auditor came after the implementation of the CFMS.The CAG further said treasury accounts along with e-vouchers, scanned copies of sub-vouchers, challans and other supporting documents are required to be submitted to the office of the PAG.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:02 IST
Bihar govt depts submit challans worth Rs 7,213 cr without sanction orders: CAG
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said various departments of the Bihar government submitted vouchers and challans amounting to Rs 7,213.26 crore to the competent authority without sanction orders.

The CAG has observed that major issues, which have been noticed during the checking of vouchers, are ''non-attachment of sanction orders or running bills or sub-vouchers''. ''All vouchers and challans were not rectified till the finalisation of accounts of the year 2019-20”, it said in a report, which was recently tabled in the assembly. ''Office of the Pr. Accountant General (PAG) has so far made objection to 22,857 vouchers amounting to Rs 7,149.67 crore and 316 challans amounting to Rs 63.59 crore,'' it said. Notably, the Bihar government has implemented the Comprehensive Financial Management System from April 2019, with a view to automate lifecycle of financial activities and replace the legacy systems. The observation of the auditor came after the implementation of the CFMS.

The CAG further said treasury accounts along with e-vouchers, scanned copies of sub-vouchers, challans and other supporting documents are required to be submitted to the office of the PAG. Financial rules envisage that no money should be drawn from government treasury unless it is required for immediate disbursement, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021