Bihar govt depts submit challans worth Rs 7,213 cr without sanction orders: CAG
The observation of the auditor came after the implementation of the CFMS.The CAG further said treasury accounts along with e-vouchers, scanned copies of sub-vouchers, challans and other supporting documents are required to be submitted to the office of the PAG.
- Country:
- India
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said various departments of the Bihar government submitted vouchers and challans amounting to Rs 7,213.26 crore to the competent authority without sanction orders.
The CAG has observed that major issues, which have been noticed during the checking of vouchers, are ''non-attachment of sanction orders or running bills or sub-vouchers''. ''All vouchers and challans were not rectified till the finalisation of accounts of the year 2019-20”, it said in a report, which was recently tabled in the assembly. ''Office of the Pr. Accountant General (PAG) has so far made objection to 22,857 vouchers amounting to Rs 7,149.67 crore and 316 challans amounting to Rs 63.59 crore,'' it said. Notably, the Bihar government has implemented the Comprehensive Financial Management System from April 2019, with a view to automate lifecycle of financial activities and replace the legacy systems. The observation of the auditor came after the implementation of the CFMS.
The CAG further said treasury accounts along with e-vouchers, scanned copies of sub-vouchers, challans and other supporting documents are required to be submitted to the office of the PAG. Financial rules envisage that no money should be drawn from government treasury unless it is required for immediate disbursement, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-German gloom, oil snuff out stocks rebound; U.S. Treasury yields rise
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street shares mixed after Fed minutes; U.S. Treasury yields near highs
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends higher; Treasury yields hold near highs after Fed minutes
U.S. Treasury says it expects rental aid to reach $25-30 billion by year-end
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears