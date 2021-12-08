Saudi-led coalition says projectile fell near public road in Jazan -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 01:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Tuesday a projectile fell near a public road and a local market in Jazan in the south of the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported.
Violence has escalated dramatically over the last months despite efforts by the United States and the United Nations to engineer a ceasefire in the seven-year-old Yemeni war that has caused a dire humanitarian crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthis
- Iran
- United States
- Saudi
- United Nations
- Yemeni
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi-led Yemen coalition to target Houthi sites in Sanaa -state TV
Israel signals readiness to escalate Iran confrontation amid nuclear talks
IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation
UN nuclear watchdog chief presses for more access in Iran
IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation