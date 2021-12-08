Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition says projectile fell near public road in Jazan -state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 01:34 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Tuesday a projectile fell near a public road and a local market in Jazan in the south of the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported.

Violence has escalated dramatically over the last months despite efforts by the United States and the United Nations to engineer a ceasefire in the seven-year-old Yemeni war that has caused a dire humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

