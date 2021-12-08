U.S. trade chief, UK trade minister discuss steel and aluminum sectors -USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a meeting with British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Tuesday, emphasized the United States' commitment to address "non-market excess capacity" in the steel and aluminum sectors and ensure the industry's long-term viability, according to a statement from Tai's office.

Tai and Trevelyan agreed to stay in touch on issues, including global supply chains and addressing climate change, the statement added.

