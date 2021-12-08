Bill to ease way for debt limit increase headed to U.S. House passage
A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass legislation paving the way for raising the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default in coming weeks.
The measure is the first of two bills Congress is weighing in an unusual procedure necessitated by Republicans' stated refusal to support a debt ceiling increase.
