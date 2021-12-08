Left Menu

Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2021 09:40 IST
Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade
Japan's economy contracted at a 3.6% annual rate in July-September, according to a revised estimate released Wednesday.

The downgraded growth estimate for the last quarter, down from an earlier report of a 3.0% contraction, reflected weaker consumer spending and trade, the government said.

The world's third-largest economy has been mired in recession and struggling to recover from the impact of waves of coronavirus infections.

The latest outbreak, in the late summer, has receded for now with a sharp drop in cases. But it hit during the usually busy summer travel season, with calls for restricted business activity and travel hurting restaurants, hotels and other service sector industries.

