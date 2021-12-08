China stocks extend gains fuelled by monetary easing; Hong Kong slips
** Real estate developers retreated 0.9%. ** Hong Kong shares edged down as index heavyweight Alibaba Group slumped 5.1% after witnessing its biggest jump since listing in Hong Kong in the previous session.
China stocks extended gains on Wednesday as the reserve requirement ratio cut kept investor sentiment buoyed, with consumer staples and chipmakers leading the rise. The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,976.56 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,626.11.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 23,954.91. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.2% to 8,510.67. ** The People's Bank of China cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve on Monday, its second such move this year, freeing up 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth.
** Consumer staples rose 2.5%, with liquor makers leading the jump and up nearly 4%. ** Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, the biggest stock in the A-share market by market cap, surged 3.6%.
** Hot sectors such as semiconductor and new energy climbed 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively, after some investors took profits in the previous session. ** Real estate developers retreated 0.9%.
** Hong Kong shares edged down as index heavyweight Alibaba Group slumped 5.1% after witnessing its biggest jump since listing in Hong Kong in the previous session. ** The volatility in share price showed divergent views on the e-commerce giant's outlook, analysts noted, especially after Alibaba said it would reorganise its international and domestic e-commerce businesses and replace its finance chief.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index was flat, with internet giants Tencent Holdings and Meituan inching up less than 1%. ** Philip Li, investment director at Wellington Management, said the shares of internet firms hit by a crackdown have already reflected the regulatory risks and the sector is attractive now.
** China Evergrande Group hit an all-time low after it missed a debt payment deadline, putting the developer at risk of becoming China's biggest defaulter, although hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy collapse. ** The healthcare sector rebounded 2.7% after last session's 5.8% slump.
