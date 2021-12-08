Suki Announces 55 Million USD Series C Funding Round

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Funding led by March Capital, with support from Philips Ventures • Exponential power of voice-enabled clinical assistants in healthcare underscored by significant investor commitment and accelerated company growth ​ ​Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, announced today that it has closed a Series C funding round of $55 million, led by March Capital, with additional support from Philips Ventures, and all previous investors including Venrock, Flare Capital, Breyer Capital, and inHealth Ventures. The round is also comprised of super-angels who are leading figures in technology, healthcare, and finance, including Gaingels Group, Pankaj Patel (ex-Chief Development Officer of Cisco), Andrew Deutsch (CEO of RIMA Radiology), and Russell Farscht (former Managing Director of The Carlyle Group).

“We are at a turning point in healthcare, where it’s now imperative to offer technology that improves physician burnout caused by documentation and administrative burden, ” said Punit Soni, CEO of Suki. “With the strong support of our investors, Suki is poised to address this issue at an even larger scale and advance high-value, coordinated care through cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly into a physician's daily practice.” Powered by artificial intelligence, Suki uses natural language processing and machine learning to create clinically accurate medical notes and streamlines administrative tasks, such as retrieving patient information from the electronic health record (EHR) or ICD-10 coding. As a true digital clinical assistant, Suki supports doctors practicing in any clinical setting, as well as any speciality, including cardiology, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, paediatrics, and family medicine. Providers can use a wide variety of voice commands to complete tasks, further personalizing the voice-enabled experience and streamlining workflows.

• In the last year, Suki has experienced tremendous growth, quadrupling its revenue.

• It continued to rapidly innovate, introducing new capabilities including the ability to dynamically pull in EHR data and a Suki Windows app that extends the reach and power of Suki Assistant to any Windows computer.

• It continued to expand its capabilities outside of clinical documentation, refining its ICD-10 coding features to be more accurate and streamlined.

• The solution reduces documentation time by 76% on average and is used by physicians across dozens of specialities in more than 90 health systems and clinics nationwide.

“March was instantly drawn to Suki’s mission to help healthcare organizations lift the administrative burden from doctors so they can focus on taking care of their patients, ” said Wes Nichols, partner at March Capital. “My first exposure to Suki was observing my doctor using his phone to update his EHR and pharmacy, which compelled me to ask him about what he was using. He was thrilled with Suki as a user, and I knew I had to meet the founder. Doctor burnout is a public health crisis which makes Suki’s cutting-edge AI-powered voice assistant a game-changing solution for doctors and health systems everywhere. We look forward to working closely with Punit and the Suki team and applying March’s operational and industry expertise to accelerate Suki’s growth and product innovation.” Suki will use this funding to make strategic investments that will lead to an expansion of its user base through new and existing partnerships with leading health systems and medical groups while bolstering employee growth and development. In addition, Suki will advance the AI capabilities of Suki Assistant, its voice enabled digital assistant, and Suki Speech Platform, its proprietary voice platform, as well as add new features that streamline documentation, coding and other administrative tasks for physicians. About Suki Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare tech stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from physicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI-powered, voice-enabled digital assistant that helps physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 76% faster on average. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Service, to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. Suki Speech Service uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, March Capital, Flare Capital Partners, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About March Capital March Capital is a top-tier venture growth firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and investing globally since 2014. March identifies entrepreneurs with a provocative vision to lead the future and later-stage companies poised for hyper-growth then dares to go all-in by leading rounds with deep conviction and concentration risk. With $1B+ in capital over 4 funds and across 30 market-leading technology companies, March accelerates the digital transformation of Cloud-based software, automation, AI & IT infrastructure. Our vision is to create a best-in-class technology investment platform by combining intense sector focus, patience, access to a global leadership network (including founding The Montgomery Summit), and high-impact portfolio engagement to inspire and to accelerate extraordinary companies.

For more information on how March Capital is committed to partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs and teams to build great global technology companies, please visit www.marchcp.com.

