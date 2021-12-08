Healthways Wins the NBT BUSINESS ICONS AWARD

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthways Dairy & Food products Pvt. Ltd. entered the Indian Dairy market tremendously inspired and motivated by the rich legacy of the founder, Late Choudhary Ved Ram Nagar, a pioneer in the dairy industry who was guided by the fundamental value of delivering quality. Mr. Narendar Nagar, Managing Director of Healthways Dairy & Food products Pvt. Ltd. having 20 years of rich dairy experience in family business laid the foundation of a new age dairy brand ''Healthways'' in 2018 and today Healthways Milk & Food Products Pvt Ltd. is one of the emerging dairy groups in the country with a range of international standard dairy products. This has been possible because of the company's philosophy of engaging in ethical practices by serving the farmers as well as our consumers on a common platform and providing right remuneration to milk producers and offering quality and safe products to our consumers.

The brand has tie-ups with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities involving ethical and sustainable practices to pack the varying range of dairy products promising fresh and adulteration-free doorstep delivery. The manufacturing units are entirely automated with zero human intervention. Moreover, they are certified by national and international bodies. The uncompromising resolution to consistently deliver quality has sustained the brand in this turbulent and highly competitive industry.

This tenacious determination to constantly outdo customer expectations is what got Healthways one of the most sought-after titles, NBT BUSINESS ICONS AWARD in Dairy Category by Times Group for being the fastest growing brand. The trophy was awarded by Hon'ble Minister Sh. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (Minister of State in Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises - Government of India) on the occasion of launch of NBT BUSINESS ICONS on 25th November 2021.

The unrelenting practices, team work, technology, innovation and the sheer motivation to change the dairy industry's landscape lies at the heart of this achievement. On receiving the award, Mr., Narendra Nagar says ''Each morning that our product reaches consumers doorstep post our clean milking process, we ensure that our consumer begins their day with the goodness of pure dairy produce for we believe that good milk and milk products are the right of every Indian and that is why in just a short span of 2 years our turnover has crossed 300 Crores plus mark.'' About Healthways Dairy & Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Healthways group is one of the emerging dairy groups in the country with a range of international standard dairy products. In 2018, inspired by the inherent value of purity, a new-age dairy brand ''HEALTHWAYS'' was introduced by the group, with the vision that good milk is the right of every Indian. The formula is simple - taking care of our cattle by providing the best feed and veterinary support, and sourcing milk from close quarters with stringent quality checks. All this is backed by fully automated manufacturing units available for everyone to come and see. Healthways is paying competitive prices to farmers and is also running various beneficial schemes for the dairy farmers for their social and financial upliftment. We ensure that at every step we bring good milk, we also process it and pack it. We also offer our consumers an extensive variety of dairy products including paneer, milk, chaach, dahi, ghee, etc., to give premium products to our consumers at affordable pricing. Healthways has successfully connected over 1,000 villages, employing more than 30,000 dairy farmers to its 8 chilling plants.

As the nation marches forward, Healthways gears up to nourish and nurture every Indian with the goodness of its dairy products.

