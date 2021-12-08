Apply for RBL Credit Cards at Finserv MARKETS

RBL Bank, formed in 1943, is one of the oldest and most reputed banks with its headquarters in Maharashtra. Providing custom-made products for every customer, the bank offers a great credit card with services to match. RBL Bank, in tandem with a reliable and equally famous Indian finance company, Bajaj Finserv, makes available the RBL Bank credit card called the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard.

About RBL credit cards

On the lookout for a great credit card? Then you should choose the RBL Bank credit card, offering you four functions in a single payment tool. The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is the best overall card for use as a credit card, loan instrument, cash withdrawal card and a convenient EMI payment tool. With cash advances, strong security features and great rewards, this c0-branded card gives you the best on offer. RBL credit card reward points are the main USP of this versatile card.

How to apply for RBL credit cards

The RBL Bank credit card, that is, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard and all its variants are easily applied for either offline or online. The offline application can be done at any branch of RBL Bank where you have to submit a duly-filled form with your documents. Online application involves the following steps:

Visit the portal of Finserv MARKETS, and apply through there. Click on 'apply now' and browse for cards, comparing cards carefully. Choose a card and fill out the application form provided. You will have to upload eligibility documents and your application form. After you upload the documents, press 'submit'. After a brief verification process, you will be approved for a credit card.

Rewards and offers on RBL credit cards

Plenty of RBL credit card offers await you as you anticipate your credit card for use. Significantly, you can earn 2 x reward points for every Rs. 100 spent on the card for domestic purchases, and 4 x reward points on international spending. The amount of reward points earned may change between different card variants, but they can be utilized across different categories of purchases and redeemed for the following:

Hotel reservations and flight bookings

Vouchers at retail stores

Gadgets and a plethora of retail products

Recharge of your mobile

Apart from reward points earned, you also get other offers that give you discounts on healthcare, utilities, online shopping, travel, entertainment, etc. These change from time to time and you should check the latest offers on the Finserv MARKETS portal or the RBL Bank portal, under 'credit cards'. Here are some key offers you can avail of:

Healthcare - Discounts and offers on prescription medication, healthcare and fitness equipment are available from time to time.

Utilities - You get discounts on courses and markdowns on fees when you file your IT Returns with tax advice from portals like Cleartax.

Online shopping - You get online discounts on leading brands of apparel, furniture, gadgets, etc, when you shop with your Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard.

Travel - Cashback on domestic flight fares as well as on hotel books at Star Hotels are part of the unbeatable offers with this credit card.

Entertainment - Your entertainment needs will be met with discounts on subscriptions at Hungama, Gaana and Shemaroo.

Concluding lines

A fantastic credit card is ready for you when you opt for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. You have affordability at your fingertips and can make the most of its benefits when you apply soon.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)