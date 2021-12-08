Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to start Volvo bus service in six long-distance routes

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-12-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 12:11 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh Transport department has proposed to introduce Volvo buses in six long distance routes of the state, an official said.

The department has proposed to introduce Volvo buses in six routes including, Itanagar to Guwahati via Tezpur, Itanagar to Dimapur via Lakhimpur-Jorhat, Itanagar to Tezu via Pasighat-Roing, Itanagar to Miao via Dibrugarh-Namsai, Itanagar to Shillong via Tezpur Nagaon and Itanagar to Dibrugarh via Lakhimpur-Dhemaji, the official said.

The objective is to transform the public transportation system into a high quality public transport, the official said, adding that the government aims to introduce more such coaches in near future on the intra-state and inter-state routes.

Transport Minister Nakap Nalo along with officers of the department on Tuesday had a meeting with the President (Bus division) and other officials of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd here, to discuss the deployment of Volvo premium buses in the state under public private partnership (PPP) model.

The state government has placed the ‘letter of intent’ to Volvo Buses India to introduce the buses at the earliest for the convenience of long distance commuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

