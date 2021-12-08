Left Menu

Highlights of RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 12:24 IST
Highlights of RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy
Following are the highlights of the RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das: * RBI keeps short-term lending rate (repo) at 4 pc for 9th time in a row; retains accommodative policy stance * Retains reverse repo rate at 3.35 pc, marginal standing facility rate at 4.25 pc * Keeps GDP growth projection unchanged at 9.5 pc for FY22; with 6.6 pc in Q3, 6 pc in Q4 * Projects real GDP growth at 17.2 pc for the first quarter of 2022-23 * Says Indian economy relatively well-positioned on the recovery path * Expects retail inflation to be at 5.3 pc for 2021-22 * Says tax cuts on petrol, diesel to bring about a durable reduction in inflation * Eases norms for banks to infuse capital in overseas branches, repatriate profits * Proposes to review charges levied on customers for digital payments * Seeks to increase transactions through UPI * Next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on February 7-9, 2022.

