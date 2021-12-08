Left Menu

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey's CEO to step down after 14 years

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 12:59 IST
Taylor Wimpey Plc Chief Executive Officer Pete Redfern will step down from his role after spending more than 14 years at the helm, the British homebuilder said on Wednesday.

The company, among the largest housebuilders in the UK, said Redfern will continue to serve as the CEO and remain on the board until a successor has been appointed.

