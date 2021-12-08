Left Menu

China stocks extend gains on monetary easing

China stocks settled higher on Wednesday as a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios kept investor sentiment buoyed, with consumer staples and chipmakers leading the rise. ** Consumer staples rose 2.7%, with liquor makers leading the jump and closing up 4%. ** Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, the biggest stock in the A-share market by market cap, surged 4.5% to 2,043 yuan.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:10 IST
China stocks settled higher on Wednesday as a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios kept investor sentiment buoyed, with consumer staples and chipmakers leading the rise. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% to 4,995.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,637.57. Both indexes marked their second straight session of gains.

** The People's Bank of China cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve on Monday, its second such move this year, freeing up 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. ** Consumer staples rose 2.7%, with liquor makers leading the jump and closing up 4%.

** Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, the biggest stock in the A-share market by market cap, surged 4.5% to 2,043 yuan. ** Hot sectors such as semiconductor and new energy climbed 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively, after some investors took profits in the previous session.

** Real estate developers retreated 0.6%, after China Evergrande Group missed a debt payment deadline, putting the developer at risk of becoming China's biggest defaulter. ** Overseas investors were heavy net buyers of A-shares, with Refinitiv data showing inflows of more than 14.2 billion yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme ,.

** Investors bet China can cope with the Omicron coronavirus variant better than elsewhere, potentially prolonging its "virus bonus".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

