Defensive sectors lift European shares after two-day rally
Travel shares fell as tour operator TUI's UK-listed shares slumped 5.4% after it posted an annual loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion). German meal-kit company Hellofresh slid 8.3% after an underwhelming outlook for 2022 earnings.
European stocks inched higher on Wednesday after marking their strongest two-day gain in more than a year, with defensive stocks rising as investors weighed the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
After jumping 3.8% over the past two days, the region-wide STOXX 600 index nudged 0.1% higher in early deals. Germany's BioNTech , which makes COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer, fell 6.3% after a study showed that the Omicron variant can partially evade protection from two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.
Sectors considered more stable during times of uncertainty such as healthcare and food & beverages were the top gainers. L'Oreal rose 1.1% after consumer giant Nestle said it would cut its stake in the French cosmetics brand by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion) to about 20%.
Shares in Nestle rose 1.6% to trade just short of record highs. Travel shares fell as tour operator TUI's UK-listed shares slumped 5.4% after it posted an annual loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion).
German meal-kit company Hellofresh slid 8.3% after an underwhelming outlook for 2022 earnings. Chipmakers Infineon Technologies dropped 2.9% and STMicroelectronics slipped 1.3% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stocks to "equal-weight".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French Interior Minister: security situation on Guadeloupe still very difficult
French fishermen threaten action as Brexit licence talks drag
European Parliament set to vote on huge farm subsidies' deal
European shares skid to 3-week lows on COVID surge, rate hike fears
European shares tumble on COVID surge, rate hike fears