Left Menu

AstraZeneca, defensive stocks drive FTSE 100 higher

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as gains in AstraZeneca and defensive stocks outweighed losses in oil majors, while investors awaited an assessment of the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:58 IST
AstraZeneca, defensive stocks drive FTSE 100 higher
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as gains in AstraZeneca and defensive stocks outweighed losses in oil majors, while investors awaited an assessment of the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The blue-chip FTSE 100 added 0.2% by 0838 GMT, boosted by defensive stocks British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser, Diageo and Unilever, while drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 0.8%.

Investors are awaiting the Bank of England's rate decision due on Dec. 16 after expectations of a rate hike were hit by worries about the unclear risks posed by Omicron to public health and the economy. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.2%.

Clinigen Group jumped 10.8% after agreeing to be bought by UK-based private equity firm Triton Investment Management in a deal that values the pharmaceutical services firm at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). Berkeley Group Holdings added 4.1% as it raised annual profit outlook after sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Deliveroo fell 3.7% after an EU document revealed that the gig company might have to reclassify some of its workers as employees under draft European Union rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021