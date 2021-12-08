AstraZeneca, defensive stocks drive FTSE 100 higher

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as gains in AstraZeneca and defensive stocks outweighed losses in oil majors, while investors awaited an assessment of the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The blue-chip FTSE 100 added 0.2% by 0838 GMT, boosted by defensive stocks British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser, Diageo and Unilever, while drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 0.8%.

Investors are awaiting the Bank of England's rate decision due on Dec. 16 after expectations of a rate hike were hit by worries about the unclear risks posed by Omicron to public health and the economy. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.2%.

Clinigen Group jumped 10.8% after agreeing to be bought by UK-based private equity firm Triton Investment Management in a deal that values the pharmaceutical services firm at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). Berkeley Group Holdings added 4.1% as it raised annual profit outlook after sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Deliveroo fell 3.7% after an EU document revealed that the gig company might have to reclassify some of its workers as employees under draft European Union rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)