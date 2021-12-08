Over Six Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship in Last Five Years

LONDON, December 8th, 2021 In recent years, an increasing number of Indians have given up their citizenship. The number declined in 2020, likely due to the pandemic and lack of travel opportunities but shot up again in 2021 as restrictions loosened. Government officials said over 100,000 Indians surrendered their citizenship in the first nine months of 2021, and more than 600,000 Indians renounced their citizenship over the last five years. Reports also indicate that a large portion of those renouncing their Indian citizenship ishigh-net-worth individuals. Currently, India stands at the top of Morgan Stanley’s‘ Exodus in the World’ list, reporting that around 35,000 Indian entrepreneurs of high net worth left between 2014-2020. After China, India is the second country in the world for having high-net-worth individuals leaving the country, revealed a Global Wealth Migration Review report.

Although the reason for a large number of Indians surrendering their citizenship was not stated by officials, in 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs revised the declaration of renunciation of citizenship form for the first timeto include a column on “circumstances/reasons due to which applicant intends to acquire foreign citizenship and renounce Indian citizenship”.

“Majority of Indians, especially those who want to do business internationally, renounce their citizenship because of the privileges they get under citizenships of other countries, especially those with strong visa-free travel options,” says Paul Singh, director of CS Global Partners, which is world’s largest government advisory and marketing firm specialising in Citizenship by Investment. “We are seeing many wealthy Indian investors choosing Citizenship by Investment (CBI) routes to gain a reliable Plan B among so many ongoing travel restrictions during the pandemic,” Singh added. The Financial Times’s PWM magazine has appointed the Commonwealth of Dominica as the best CBI Programme for five years. Those who pass the necessary due diligence checks can contribute to the Caribbeannation’s government fund or an ecotourism real estate project. Dominican citizens are exempt from bureaucratic delays at borders of almost 75% of the world, a feat highly beneficial to traders and business people interested in economic hubs of Europe, Asia and Africa. Additionally, applicants are not required to pass any language tests or even travel to Dominica during or after their short citizenship process. Dominica’s CBI Programme also has a packaged contribution for families of four, ensuring children have more opportunities to choose the best international schools for a brighter future.

