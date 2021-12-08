Piramal Realty ropes in Farhan Akhtar as its Brand Ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, announced Farhan Akhtar as its new brand ambassador. The charismatic celebrity has joined Rahul Dravid to be the face for Piramal Realty's portfolio of projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region consisting of Piramal Mahalaxmi (Jacob Circle), Piramal Vaikunth (Thane), Piramal Revanta (Mulund), Piramal Aranya (Byculla), and Piramal Agastya (Kurla), a state-of-the-art commercial project.

Farhan, known for his beguiling persona, is a testament to the talent of the Indian arts & culture and is one of the most prolific actors, writers, directors, and award winners in Bollywood. As part of the new campaign, the multi-talented actor and director will be positioned as an experienced ambassador to the brand and demonstrate Piramal Realty's vision of designing high-quality projects that will add value to the lives of its residents. The personalities of Piramal Realty, Farhan and Rahul, intertwine with each other in a way that can only be summed up as enlightened.

Commenting on the association, Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, "Farhan embodies the authenticity and drive for excellence that aligns with our values. His unique personality resonates with our ethos, which makes him a perfect fit for us. As an organization, Piramal realty strives to be creative, adding value to projects through well thought out spaces and lifestyles. We are committed to providing exceptional and unmatched experiences that match changing consumer preferences, and we are confident that our association with Farhan will enrich our efforts to add more value to our customers." Commenting on the association, the versatile actor and director Farhan Akhtar said, "During the most difficult and distressing times, one seeks solace in their homes. In the wake of the pandemic, people are spending more time together, and it has become even more crucial to cherish and nurture one's family time and space. You treasure the memories you create at home with your loved ones forever. Through this association with Piramal Realty, we are bringing to life the essence of creating and celebrating those unforgettable experiences with our families and loved ones that will last a lifetime."

The new campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach covering outdoor, social media, print, digital, and physical avenues of promotion that are in the pipeline to enhance the association between Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Dravid and Piramal Realty. Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 15 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested USD 235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer-centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living. The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India's foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. With operations in 30 countries and brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's consolidated revenues were USD 1.7 billion (approx.) in FY 2021, with 37% (approx.) of revenues generated from outside India. The Group's diversified portfolio includes a presence in industries in pharma, financial services, and real estate.

