BRIEF-Wa’ED Announces Seed Grants And VC Funds To Four Saudi-Based Startups - Statement

WA’ED: * WA’ED CONCLUDES SIX-CITY ROADSHOW IN MAKKAH, ANNOUNCING NEW SEED GRANTS AND VC FUNDS TO FOUR SAUDI-BASED STARTUPS - STATEMENT

* WA’ED - WITH FINAL STOP CONCLUDED, WA’ED HAS NOW DEDICATED OVER SAR 43.6 MILLION IN FINANCIAL AID TO 28 SAUDI ENTREPRENEURS THROUGHOUT ENTIRE ROADSHOW CAMPAIGN * WAED- ANNOUNCED UP TO SAR 7.65 MILLION TO FOUR ENTREPRENEURS DURING THE FINAL STOP OF THE NATION-WIDE WA’ED 2021 ENTREPRENEURSHIP ROADSHOW

* DURING EVENT, WA’ED MADE SEED GRANT RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SAR 75,000 TO THE FIRST PLACE WINNER SLATES, A WEB BROWSER EXTENSION WHICH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO SAVE, CURATE, AND SHARE THEIR INTERNET DISCOVERIES IN ORGANIZED COLLECTIONS WITH NOTES IN A SINGLE URL * A SAR 50,000 TO CENSORIT, A SAUDI PLATFORM IOT SOLUTIONS AND APPLICATIONS TO INCREASE EFFICIENCY AND SCALABILITY

* FINAL SAR 25,000 GRANT TO NASEEJ MARKET, A CREATIVE ONLINE MARKETPLACE CONNECTING LOCAL BUYERS TO LOCAL ARTISTS, DESIGNERS, AND INDEPENDENT SHOPS MAKING UNIQUE, CUSTOMIZED, HANDMADE PRODUCTS * WA’ED ALSO DISCLOSED ITS SAR 7.5 MILLION VC INVESTMENT IN LAMAA, THE SAUDI-BASED FINTECH START-UP PROVIDING FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SMES), INCLUDING SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

