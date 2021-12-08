Golden Appreciation to Dr Mohammed Khan during the 50 th UAE National Day Celebration

While the world is staring at UAE about its 50 th National Day Celebrations, Dr Mohammed Khan is at cloud nine. With brand new recognition from the Government of UAE, Dr Khan is once again on the Red Carpet, this time with absolute pride. President and CEO of Khans Media City, Dubai, Dr Mohammed Khan has recently received one of UAE’s most prestigious recognition, the Appreciation Certificate for his unparalleled contributions to the National Development Programs and also as a recognition for his successful attempts to organise the 50th UAE National Day Celebrations. Apart from these considerable contributions, Dr Mohammed Khan’s handout towards the Expo 2020 hosted by Dubai by bestowing worldwide IPM’s promotions and roadshows have been considered for the Award. As UAE is getting all high with full swing celebrations for its big day, the award function took place on Thursday at Dubai Marina. Dr Khan received the Certificate of Appreciation from the H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director H.H. Sheikh Hashir Al Maktoum and H.E. Jameel Al Hashimi, Dubai Municipality, in the presence of other major dignitaries from the Department of Emigration and Economic Department. Dr Khan, who has always been at the forefront of Media events and promotions also works for the welfare of people both in the UAE and abroad. Of all the numerous awards and honours he has received, this Appreciation from the Government of UAE stands out like a golden milestone. He was also awarded a Golden Medal for being the best organiser in the media segment from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Appreciation Award was received along with Dunia Zourob, an Arab national who’s involved in various NGOs and Charity works. The event at Dubai turned out world-class with dignitaries and delegates from various countries along with the luxurious fireworks and lighting up landmarks alongside the Marina. Khans Media City is also getting ready for its mystic celebrations. “The secret behind the achievements of this country is the rational and wise leadership that competes for summits and puts its people on the first level “ Dr Khan addresses the media after the magnificent event. “The UAE was able with this harmonious mixture of civilizational heritage and technological progress to make people wish to be born and brought up here”. He added.

